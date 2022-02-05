An unarmed woman was gunned down by a Capitol Hill police officer during the riotous mob attack on our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It's true that more than 100 police officers were assaulted — that was indeed lawless and those who are guilty must be punished. These policemen were the actual heroes, putting their lives on the line for the Congressmen and women as they do every day.
But where is the recognition for all our law enforcement officers who are assaulted on a regular basis?
During the month of January, 24 officers were shot, including four who were killed. Two young officers in New York City were gunned down after responding to a domestic disturbance. Keona Holley, a Baltimore policewoman, was shot while sitting in her patrol car Dec. 16, 2021. Her family had to make the very painful decision to remove her from life support one week later. She was among the 63 law enforcement officers shot and killed in the line of duty during 2021. During the summer riots following the death of George Floyd, more than 2,000 officers were assaulted; several were injured and killed.
Where is the Jan. 6 Commission's outrage for these assaults and murders of law enforcement officers? When are Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats going to have a prayer vigil for their families? Or are the Capitol policemen the only honorable law enforcement in our country?
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland