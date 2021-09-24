I am writing to comment on two articles on the front page of Thursday’s (Sept. 23) Daily Independent that have several things in common — “Ex-Boy Scout leader convicted” and “Federal Court: Ex-tourism director stole from Greenup Co.” I would not comment now but one has pleaded guilty and the other has been found guilty with both awaiting sentencing.
Of course both instances are morally and legally wrong. One other thing troubles me in these cases. Maybe both could have been prevented with proper oversight.
Several years ago, we read about a city clerk embezzling city funds. Where was the oversight by city officials?
If the scout leader was the scoutmaster, assistant scoutmaster or even a parent volunteer, was he being monitored with oversight from the scoutmaster and troop committee as required? Parents should accept no less. Two-deep leadership is the right thing to do.
What happens too often is a few dedicated leaders running the program with a troop or pack committee on paper only with no oversight function. An unmonitored youth leader who is an abuser can do great harm. Most scout leaders are dedicated professionals.
The ex-tourism director apparently was embezzling funds for several years. Was he audited yearly? If he reported to the Greenup County Fiscal Court, where was the proper oversight?
Not only should the defendants answer to the law, those responsible for oversight should also have to give account as to how it could have happened.
I suspect one reason could be that with local organizations the parties know each other very well and trust them sometimes too much. Protecting our youth and safeguarding public funds should come before any personal relationship about trust. That is the professional way to do the public’s business and we should accept no less.
Doug Spillman
Flatwoods