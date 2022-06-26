I have a solution for all the liberals who cry that the recent Supreme Court decision on the Second Amendment will make our schools (and other areas) more susceptible to gun violence.
Those against the decision say that the answer to stopping school shootings are to pass more gun laws, not eliminate them. I therefore suggest that we pass a national gun law that prohibits those with firearms from entering a school. How simple is that? Case closed!
As a retired ATF Agent of 25 years I can attest that no bad guy in this country or any other country respect and follow gun laws!
More gun laws do not make you safe. They just keep highly trained individuals like myself from carrying a firearm in gun-free (kill) zones.
Jeffrey Kearns
Ashland