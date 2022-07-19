The Daily Independent printed an editorial from The Washington Post regarding the outbreak of the virus, Monkeypox.
According to pictures I've seen, it looks like a horrible disease consisting of a blistering rash. The editorial reported that "most reported cases so far have involved men who have reported recent sex with one or multiple male partners, although not exclusively ... there is a danger the disease could become entrenched in this community (homosexual), or that it could expand into other populations."
The editorial went on to say, "This is not a gay disease but a disease circulating in the gay community ..."
As the editorial reminds us, because of the stigma attached during the HIV/AIDS pandemic, people will refrain from obtaining testing or services.
Monkeypox is not as threatening as COVID-19 but is spreading rapidly with more than 1,400 cases in the United States. Predictably, the outbreak will increase. Obviously, we're not done with pandemics.
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland