I am at loss for words, which doesn’t happen much, but I will try to find some here to summarize the grave disappointment in Greenup County leadership. I am referring to last Friday’s TDI issue on Jan. 21 — Page 1 and Page 2 stories. How much money can the citizens allow to be “lost” and stolen at the hands of elected or appointed officials? These investigations shed light on the incompetence and mistrust of government operations overall. I beg to ask, who can we trust?
Previous Greenup County Sheriff Keith Cooper, now 69, who “retired” a few years ago and moved to Tennessee, was recently indicted on counts of fraud, theft and embezzlement over $80,000 cash and goods from seized cash and forfeited items along with buying ammunition for personal use with county funds. And I, for one, can’t imagine he was acting alone.
This behavior is unacceptable from our county law enforcement department. My question is WHO is overseeing and auditing this on an annual basis that missed it all? Wherever there are cash and valuables, in any company or organization, there must be multiple checks and balances regularly. Accountability and transparency are critical.
Let me be clear — these rotten apples have tarnished the county — but we have some professional and trustworthy people in all of our departments. You know who you are ... thank you.
On Page 2 last Friday, you could see the court outcome of the previously appointed Greenup County Economic & Tourism Director, who stole over $100,000 of funds from the county from 2016-19.
Last week, he was sentenced to three months in Florida — where he lives now with his family — to a minimum-security prison. The lawyers blamed alcoholism; I blame the county leadership. Again, WHO missed auditing and reconciling this gross misuse of significant public tax funds for three years?
Over the years, I have sat in on many local city meetings and county monthly meetings, too.
When I do ask questions out of genuine interest or request public documents, like budgets — which are freedom of information documents and should be easily available — I am usually met with strange looks and concern.
I encourage all citizens to participate in the Democratic process of America where, we the people, are to rule the government, not be ruled by the elected, career politicians of our houses of government. Left unchecked, waste and fraud are prevalent at all levels of municipal operations. Go to your next city or county hall meeting and start your journey to find the honest truth.
Vincenzo Fressola
Russell