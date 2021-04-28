A friend and I, who are both mental health therapists, were asked to speak with a local high school girls basketball team about mental health. We started our discussion with an anonymous survey surrounding mental health. After an analysis of it, a few of their responses stuck out to me.
When asked if they’ve ever struggled with depression or anxiety, the majority said yes.
When asked about what stresses them out most in life, sports was one of the top answers along with school stress.
When asked if they think it would be hard to ask for help if they were struggling, more than half said yes.
And when asked if sports impact their mental health positively or negatively, many of them said negatively.
We talked about some of these questions and contributing factors to their answers — such an eye-opening discussion from a social group that you wouldn’t typically think of when you think about mental health struggles.
Parents (of athletes or not): Check on your kids. Ask them how they are doing and allow them to have a space to open up and talk about the things that are bothering them.
Coaches: Talk to your players, both as a team and individually. You have the ability to plant seeds either positively or negatively. While I will be the first to agree that sports do build character and qualities that last a lifetime, please be sure to remind your players that life is so much more than the sport they play or the games they win or lose. If you do anything as a coach, do that.
How grateful l am for some local coaches who proved to their players that they are far more invested in the person they are, not just the player they’re developing.
Corina Barker
Grayson
What makes us America
Vigorous applause for remarks by James Juett in his recent criticism of the National Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. It’s so shocking and sad to watch our citizens carry, boast and attack a minority of our police officers over political differences.
Have we sunk too low in our land of freedom and opportunity to remember and protect our own fellow Americans?
Did we forget that our country was established through the blood of our forefathers and is currently maintained on military technology and brave service personnel? Are we ready to delete the word “United” from our unique identity?
Wanda Huffman
Ashland