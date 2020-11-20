An excerpt from my denomination’s church covenant reads as follows: “We agree to accept Christian admonition and reproof with meekness, and to watch over one another in love, endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bonds of peace, to be careful of one another’s happiness and reputation, and seek to strengthen the weak, encourage the afflicted, admonish the erring, and as far as we are able, promote the success of the church and of the Gospel.”
I quoted that because I intend my remarks as such. At this late date some church pastors and leaders are still not requiring worshippers to wear masks but only making them available.
COVID-19 outbreaks have come from churches. Require masks along with other health recommendations so all can worship. Medical exceptions can be made.
In most businesses now you see most all wearing masks because they are required and mitigate COVID-19.
A nurse out west cried telling of attending 29 people who died of COVID-19. In El Paso they are bringing in refrigerated trucks as makeshift morgues.
Pastor and church leaders, you wouldn’t let someone come into your church and preach or teach some doctrine that you didn’t accept and you shouldn’t. You probably wouldn’t let someone come into your church without wearing a shirt, etc. So, what is the hang-up about requiring masks?
Not wearing a mask puts others at risk. It’s more than just your freedom here. The love of Christ should constrain us to consider others.
We are in a war. Can you imagine a soldier in war telling his commanding officer he will not wear his gas mask? He will because if he is a casualty of a gas attack his life as well as mission effectiveness are at stake. So, pastor, church leader, lead.
Doug Spillman
Flatwoods