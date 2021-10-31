The poem “When the Frost is on the Pumpkin” by James Whitcomb Riley from G. Sam Piatt’s article in the Oct. 30-31 Independent brought a lump to my throat and a case of maudlin to my old Irish heart.
In Eastern Kentucky, most people my age and older can remember from childhood the foddershocks, pumpkins, frost in the fields and feeding livestock.
We can remember the sounds of the roosters, hens and other farm sounds. It was a wonderful time and great time to be a kid and an American. I remember wandering the endless ridges behind my mom’s old house and finding treasures like old wells and the ruins of old cabins and farms. I remember the smell of the forests in the fall. I remember like it was yesterday the smell of the corn in the foddershocks, the tobacco in the old barn and the sweet smell of cattle in the fields.
We worked hard back then. Everything was done by hand but it didn't hurt us. We were taught true history in schools. We were very proud to be Americans — "When the frost was on the pumpkins and the fodder was in the shock."
Thank you, Sam, for the memories.
Randall McGlone
Grayson