What does it take to get schools to teach special education students at their level and not just pass them through? Over the years I have met people who have said "I could learn but nobody ever took the time to teach me" and "I can't learn I was passed through school."
Both of these people had the ability to learn. They just learned in a different way.
As the drug epidemic continues in our area, we have students who have been exposed to drugs prenatally or as young children, and it affects how they learn. It is hard enough trying to care for a special needs student without needing an educational lawyer to fight the school system to get them to teach instead of just passing them through.
Here in eastern Kentucky, finding an education lawyer is slim to none. Finding a knowledgeable advocate that knows the education laws are not easily found. An Individualized Education Plan should be written in understandable language and not require special education degree or an education law degree.
When I filed a complaint with the Kentucky Department of Education, someone from there stated I could fill out the complaint form in parent language and they would determine what laws were broken only to have the reviewer call back and yell what Kentucky laws have been broken. It was awful.
Public schools are supposed to provide free appropriate public education. Actually we pay school taxes, so it is not really free education. I would like to see teachers step up and teach those who learn differently.
Margie Fletcher
Flatwoods