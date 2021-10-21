A few weeks ago, I saw three praying mantises on my front porch. They were beautiful. And, I can’t think of a single person who is not charmed by their beauty. After doing a little research, I found these mantises were “wandering violin mantis." They have a large, thin body which resembles a “cross” between a dried leaf and a wooden stick.
The average lifespan for these particular types of mantis is usually 12 months, but that depends on different factors. Others see them as a symbol of calmness, patience, perseverance, peace and harmony with nature as they wait for hours for prey to come across.
In Japanese culture, folks believe that a mantis can foresee things in the future — the good and the not so good. In Italian culture, they believe that if a mantis looks at you, you will get sick. I’ve never wanted to get that close to one to find out. The ancient Egyptians believed that the mantis possessed “supernatural” powers and were mentioned in multiple religious texts. The belief in Christianity presents its “praying position” to mean that a person has just met their guardian angel upon seeing one. If that is the case, I have three guardian angels. Lucky me! Muslims hold on to the view that when the mantis is in a “praying position,” it is always turned toward Mecca.
In my view, one thing for certain is that the amazing praying mantis has entertained hobbyists for years, and only God knows why they are here and what they signify. In the meantime, I am enjoying and delighting in seeing them on my porch no matter what they mean in different cultures.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland