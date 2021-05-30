Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States, for remembering those who died while serving in the armed forces. It’s easy to forget the meaning of the day because folks are anxious to swim, picnic, watch a parade, hear a concert or take a family vacation.
In 2000, President Bill Clinton signed the national moment of remembrance which ask Americans to pause and observe a national moment of prayer. Many folks most likely will forget to do so though.
Despite the increasing ways to celebrate, some of us who have family who spent careers in the military military serving our country, will stop, pray and give thanks to these heroes fighting for our freedom so we don’t have to. We pray for permanent peace. We pray for their safety. We pray for God’s shield of protection over them. We pray for their safe return all in Jesus’ name.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland
Stay safe on holiday
With COVID-19 gradually releasing its deadly grip, this Memorial Day we can focus once again on the threat of our outdoor grill.
Yes, that. Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and Salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer.
A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs and soy nuggets.
These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They have no cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones and pesticides like their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket, along with nut-based cheeses, milks and ice creams.
This Memorial Day, in the shadow of COVID-19, let’s stay safe in more ways than one!
Amir Zadeh
Ashland