Sen. Mitch McConnell’s op-ed in The Daily Independent on Oct. 6 needs to be fact-checked. The Treasury’s proposed reporting requirements would not require that every transaction over $600 be reported to the IRS. What the proposal requires is reporting “gross inflows and outflows with a breakdown for physical cash.” Banks already report total interest earned for the 1099 INT and large cash transactions. For most people it simply means the bank submits a few more pieces of data that the IRS can already access if needed.
Sadly Senator McConnell and his party have spent the last 30 years defunding the tax police so that today the top 0.1% are rarely investigated or audited. The current IRS Commissioner testified to Congress that tax evasion could be as high as $1 trillion per year, mostly by the very wealthy and large corporations. Former IRS Commissioner (and Ashland Blazer graduate) John Koskinen called repeated IRS budget cuts “tax cuts for tax cheats.”
The new reporting requirement would partially offset the effect of reduced staffing at the IRS by letting an algorithm flag potential tax fraud. Restoring and expanding IRS funding would be a fiscally responsible way to raise revenues without raising tax rates on honest taxpayers at any income level. Senator McConnell should explain why he and his party continue to support tax cuts for tax cheats.
Tim Hosto
Quemado, New Mexico
More compelling
‘in our view’
I have read many times Civil War deaths were listed at 620,000. More recently, over the last five to 10 years, that number was updated to 750,000. If these numbers are correct, your Oct. 9-10 “in our view” editorial would be more compelling for getting vaccinations.
Richard Stephens
Grayson