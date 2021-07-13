I wanted to clear the air on rumors that have been circulating around town regarding Race Days being moved to Worthington. There was not a letter sent by me asking Race Days to be moved. Ann Catlin asked me after last council meeting if I was going to allow Race Days to be held in Raceland, and I replied “Yes” — with restrictions.
There were never any meetings between me and the previous Race Days president, nor Ann Catlin, the new president.
I want the residents to know that for years the City has paid for water, electric for the three-day event, along with the public works for setting up and police protection on overtime for three consecutive days and so forth. The City never made a penny on this event every year, and the cost to the City was $7,000 in 2019 out of taxpayers’ money. The City has donated at least $1,500 each year.
The event could have been kept in Raceland, but the Race Days Committee didn’t seem to want to work together. I wish them well on their new location.
Talmadge McPeek Jr.
Raceland Mayor