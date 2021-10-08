The Greenup Lions Club would like to thank all who participated in the Greenup Old Fashion Days’ antique car show. The event attracted 92 beautiful vehicles.
We want to express special thanks to Lions Nick Yancey, Charley Coffee and Jim Archey for spearheading the Oct. 2 event.
Many thanks also to the Greenup County High School Marine Corps Jr. ROTC for providing safe parking, the GCHS FBLA and Jessica Spears for registration of the cars. Thanks again to the many sponsors who help the Lions proceeds donated to “eyesight preservation” throughout Greenup County.
Thanks to the hundreds of public visitors who viewed the beautiful cards.
Dillon Tolliver
Greenup Lions Club President
Real concern
about IRS?
After reading the op-ed from Sen. Mitch McConnell about the IRS snooping into the average American’s personal bank accounts, I couldn’t help but wonder if that is the Republican politicians’ real concern about the IRS.
You see, 60% of working Americans are hourly wokers. Not many of these people are involved in $10,000 cash transactions. I don’t think the IRS is interested in someone’s house or car payment.
Lots of drug dealers, terrorists and crooks who don’t pay their fair share of taxes to the American economy is what the proposed law is about.
Or, you know, maybe a politician who gets rich as a public servant in D.C. who keeps their daily or weekly deposits to less than $10,000 so that they can fly under the IRS radar screen.
It is also a means for crooks to legally launder the money they don’t pay taxes on.
The average American has to pay his or her fair share of taxes up front before getting a paycheck. I’m guessing the average American doesn’t have to worry about the IRS much.
I wonder if McConnell led the charge against raising the minimum wage. Do Republican politicians believe minimum wage workers’ standard of living is high enough now? Or is it that $15 an hour would cut into profits, which cuts into dividends?
I’m pretty sure the average American invests more money at the supermarket than the stock market. I really don’t think it is the average American’s banking activities that Mitch is concerned with. Doesn’t it seem fair to the average American that crooks should pay their fair share of taxes like average folks do?
I still can’t understand how politicians — Democrats or Republicans — take a public servant’s job in Washington, D.C., and then become rich. How does any honest person do that?
However, the real evil politicians have done is turning average Americans against each other. What a sad commentary on democracy.
Mike Hayes
Ashland