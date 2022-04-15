In this year’s primary election, the citizens of Boyd County District 1 will have the opportunity to vote for one of the most qualified candidates who has been on the ballot in a long time.
Kenny Messer is representative of the common man. He has served in many capacities as student, instructor, advocate and in each he has excelled. Kenny wants to make life better for his fellow citizens and is willing to do whatever he can to accomplish it. His list of accomplishments is too long to address here.
His enthusiasm is remarkable; he gives everything 110%. His energy knows no bounds. He has integrity, compassion, honesty and will work hard at whatever he endeavors.
Vote for Kenny if you want your vote to count for something.
Janice Miller
Russell