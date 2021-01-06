The young congressman-elect from Louisiana, Luke Letlow, who was to be sworn into office Jan. 3, died of COVID complications.
Reports said he had a wife and two young children. He was only 41 years old. What’s despicable is the predictable liberal journalists’ celebration over this man’s death.
Since he didn’t always wear a “mask,” the liberals concluded he deserved to die. Masks have been mandated in many areas for months and the death toll keeps rising.
Another interesting thing happened at the opening of the 117th Congress. Emanuel Cleaver, Democrat from Missouri, was asked to deliver the opening prayer. In doing so, he ended his prayer with, “We ask in the name of the monotheistic god, Brahma (Hindu god), and god known by many names by many different faiths. Amen and awoman.” What ignorance! This is most surprising because Mr. Cleaver is an ordained United Methodist Pastor and should know better. There is only one true God — not many gods. And most non-Christians know that “amen” has nothing to do with gender. This must have been his way of playing up to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who just days earlier eliminated gender terms from the House floor such as mother, father, son, daughter, Mr. and Mrs.
This episode is similar to Joe Biden mispronouncing Psalms in one of his recent speeches by pronouncing it “palms.” This is a man who supposedly is a very devout Catholic and yet he didn’t know how to pronounce Psalms?
It’s doubtful any of this was reported in the biased mainstream media. Newsmax reported it and I’m sure other conservative media did so as well.
Glenda Wellman-Conn
Ashland