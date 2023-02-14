Lung cancer is a scourge. It causes great suffering to those who contract it and to their families and friends as well.
Lung cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the lungs. It is the leading cause of death from cancer all around the world. Lung cancer is a global killer.
People who smoke have the highest probability of developing lung cancer. The longer someone smokes, the greater the risk grows. Quitting smoking, even if the person has smoked for years, can reduce the possibility of that person developing lung cancer.
Initial symptoms of lung cancer include a cough that stays around or gets worse, and chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing up blood or spitting blood, feeling very tired all the time and weight loss with no known cause.
Make an appointment with your doctor if have signs that stick around or any symptoms that concern you. I’d suggest listening to family and friends, too — if there’s a suggestion to go see a doctor, why not follow up? Symptoms usually don’t become apparent until the cancer is under way.
If you smoke and can’t seem to quit, why not talk to your doctor? Doctors have strategies and ways to help people quit smoking. Those include counseling (like coaching), medicine and even nicotine replacement products.
There are two major kinds of lung cancer. One is non-small cell lung cancer and the other is small cell lung cancer.
Various treatments are surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted drug therapy and immunotherapy.
Alfred Brock
Wayne, Michigan