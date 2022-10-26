Once again Lieutenant Mitchell of the Boyd County Jail System came through with some much needed help for our local school system.
I work for the Ashland Public School System and we had two projects coming up that would require more personnel to complete on a timely basis than we had available. I again, for the second time, called Lt. Mitchell and asked if he could possibly help us out. As with the first time I asked for help, he eagerly responded "absolutely."
Not only did he show up with a large group to lend a hand, he personally stayed and actually got in on some of the work. For this I am very grateful and appreciative. His group was very polite and responsive and worked very hard on some very hot days to greatly shorten two projects that would have taken us many more hours to complete had we not had their help.
So let me publicly thank the Boyd County Jail System for instituting a win/win program for our local communities and county and another special "thank you" to Lt. Mitchell for his leadership and help and commitment to our county.
Smokey Ingram
Ashland