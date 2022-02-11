I’ve never met most of the authors. But I like their spirit and zest for wielding the pen like a sword! The topics will vary but most are public folly for the taking. Often, most are pitted against each other in the realm of partisan politics rhetoric simply regurgitated from one major news source or the other.
I appreciate the more local updates and insight where we can implement real change perhaps — where people might actually assemble in person and champion for a noble cause. Or I may just be imagining a perfect world that doesn’t exist, but I know these next two writers:
A world where Kathy Chamis is the high priestess, holding the good Book in the sunlit gardens with abundant wild life and fragrant flowers.
Maybe it’s an adventure where Bill Secrest is captain of the ship as we ride along on a fantastic journey to places unchartered in his mind.
Then there is an unknown pair (to me), who craft the words of party line pundits, Sylvia McClelland-Morrison and Randall McGlone, who hash things out, respectfully, in black and white.
And let me not forget the loquacious Lew Nicholls, who expounds upon things with a fair and constructive twist of hope.
Wouldn’t it be interesting to gather these true souls in a social setting where we could sit and chat around a fireside lounge like days of old? I, for one, enjoy meeting people and digging into the mind set of others’ thought process to understand more than what I thought I knew.
Perhaps I shall be fortunate to meet each one for lunch and start enlarging the circle of life with new friends, face to face, at a café or diner, how this country was founded along the way.
Vincenzo Fressola
Russell