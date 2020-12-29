Whatever happened to the live and let live Christian? I tried to teach my children the lesson Jesus taught at the well. The sin is between the sinner and the Heavenly Father — not between the sinner and another sinner like me or you.
Don’t ridicule or condemn the sinner; pray for them. A sin committed willingly or unwillingly is still the same sin to God. God will not turn away from an alcoholic or drug addict who accepts Christ, but cannot break away from his addiction because he is weak in the flesh. This is also true for a gay person.
God sent down the Ten Commandments and no one has been able to live by God’s laws. That is why He sent the Savior. I heard the Rev. Graham say in a TV commercial that we took God out of government, but God’s work was finished on Earth, complete and perfect on the cross.
The Savior I worship would never be associated with the mess we like to call government. The Ten Commandments could not legislate the morality of God’s children and absolutely no government or political party will ever achieve that with man-made laws. I know of preachers who have had more than one spouse. Are they adulterers doomed to Hell? Jesus will forgive them, too.
If you claim Christ as your savior, spread the gospel of his love. That is the message that will lead the lost sinners to the cross, where we saved sinners abide. God is still in charge, so leave it to Him. Love one another.
Mike Hayes
Ashland
Campaign signs
I wish all the candidates in the November election or those who put up candidates signs would promptly remove them. It’s Dec. 28, and they are still dotting the roads in Ashland an Boyd and Greenup counties.
The city actually has an ordinance stating they must be removed shortly after the election (EDITOR’S NOTE: The city used to have this ordinance, but it was removed following a Supreme Court case in 2015).
They were not meant to be Christmas decorations. This includes the signs discussing the wet election that Boyd country put up.
There are numerous other signs that do not meet the the codes either.
Let's work together on this for a better area.
Don Maxwell
Ashland