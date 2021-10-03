America is being attacked by the Left Radicals and they are trying to change America into a third-world country. We have gone from a President that put America first and the country was headed toward greatness to a President who is destroying America at every turn.
Illegal immigration is out of control, the economy is headed for inflation, the pull-out of Afghanistan was a complete disaster, and the illegal immigrants survive at the taxpayers’ expense — even up to free community college. Nothing is free; it all has to be paid for by the people. This administration just keeps lying about everything because if they told the truth, no one would back them.
I do not know what it is going to take for people to wake up and realize we are losing our country. Between this administration and the cancel culture, the change from a Democracy to a Socialist country is almost assured unless we confront and defeat (in a peaceful and lawful way) these radicals.
Galen Vallance
Ashland