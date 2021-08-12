Have you ever heard this story? When you’re digging a hole and not making any progress, don’t just keep digging. Stop, jump out of the hole and think for a minute.
I frequently drive along Diederich Boulevard and, like many of you, have noticed the contractor’s struggles to replace the large, rotted (and deep) storm sewer pipe culvert that runs in front of the Lowes/Kroger shopping center.
Most folks probably don’t realize — this is White Oak Creek and it was enclosed by this massive pipe network more than 50 years ago when this shopping center was developed. But White Oak is more than an ordinary creek. It drains a large part of rural Russell and Flatwoods. Does anyone remember the past flooding in that area that damaged several upstream businesses, including the large church more than once?
I say this because that pipe culvert that enclosed a stream could well be one of the causes of said flooding — could be a restriction so to speak.
I had my engineering hat on driving by watching those men struggle mightily. And I was just wondering ...
... When the sinkhole first happened and the decision was made by the shopping center owner some weeks ago to replace said pipe, did anyone jump out of the hole first and think about installing a larger pipe?
We’ll probably never know that answer.
Paul Amburgey
Ashland