The cost of electricity is based on kW hours usage. The average cost of kW hour per source across the country is as follows — hydro: $0.085, nuclear: $0.096, coal: $0.032, natural gas: $0.065, solar: $0.07 and wind $0.09.
The life expectancy of the electric sources are — Hydro: 100 years, Nuclear 80 years, coal: 80 years, natural gas: 50 years and wind: 20 years ... with a sharp increase in maintenance cost after seven years and, for solar, the panels in 20 years and the inverter 10 years.
The problem with solar is a drop in efficiency on cloudy days. The problem with wind is if it is too windy they need to locked down or they strip out the gears; and when you do not have any wind you don't produce any power.
Instead of looking at solar and wind, we could look at more hydro. As of December 2022, the U.S. had 91,757 dams with only 2,300 turbines. Our government believes that 12,000 MW of power could be added with the installation of hydro turbines.
Most of the turbines used in the U.S. are made here while most of the solar panels are made in China. Most of the windmill blades are made in China and Spain.
Michael W. Caudill
Ashland