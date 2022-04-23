I read an article on the internet where President Biden visited Portland and said he was allocating $2 billion to rebuild the Portland Airport. He talks about the $25 billion infrastructure bill that he helped to get passed but he doesn’t mention all the pork in the bill and mostly for The Green New Deal agenda. Then he goes on and slams Sen. Rick Scott and the Republicans in Florida, that I am sure was directed at Gov. Ron DeSantis.
That is what is wrong with this country — all this constant conflict between the two parties, each party is so afraid that one party may get a win instead of looking to whether it is good for the country or not. The people in Washington, D.C., are elected by We the People and they work for us. In other words they are our employees. And if they do not do the job they are sworn to do on our behalf then they need to be fired, not deposed by election, but fired on the spot. Either do the job you were elected to do or hit the road.
Now, back to the Portland visit and really the main issue here. Biden visits Portland and said, “We have fallen behind.” Are you kidding me? Portland burned during the summer 2021 and Biden and his administration, and nearly all the Democrats including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, did nothing, absolutely nothing to help stop it.
And now the president shows up to offer help with an airport? During the summer of 2021 with all the riots in Portland, people died, police were attacked and demoralized, buildings burned and the Democrat leaders did nothing, absolutely nothing. We have a big problem with our employees in Washington.
Galen Vallance
Ashland