Citizens of the area:I sent the following letter to Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins, Rep. Danny Bentley and Sen. Robin Webb. I would encourage you to contact them for possible help on financing the lighting on the flyover.
My letter:
I hope this finds you well. The purpose of this letter is to request financial help from the state in paying for the lighting for the recently built flyover into downtown Russell.
The flyover viaduct is now open, and the citizens are delighted with this addition to our area. This completed project and the Ironton-Russell bridge have added beauty and a safe gateway to the area.
However, a contrast in the two additions, is the lack of lighting on the flyover. Lighting is needed as a safety feature for the travelers.
Please give this request high priority when appropriating funds for state projects.
Alice Kay Thompson
Russell City Council