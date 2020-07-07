I love Ashland. While I was not blessed to be born here, I am proud to have chosen Ashland to raise my family and serve in the community. Each day I am heartbroken to read another negative innuendo or post about a candidate(s) running for office. We are better than this, Ashland.
We are a community of hope and not fear. We are a community of tomorrow, and doing our best for today. We are single moms, retirees, business professionals, teenagers, and the list could go on and on. But what makes us who we are is that we are Ashlanders who love our city. We are Ashland — a proud past, bright future.
Let’s not lose sight of what makes Ashland special — it’s her people. Have a rigorous debate on policy but remember we are better than personal attacks. Let’s lift up our city and not bring her people down.
Dr. Desmond Barrett
Ashland
TDI handles
situation well
These are trying times for everyone, and I am writing to commend you on your handling of the recent publication changes for the newspaper. While I certainly miss the Sunday and Tuesday papers, the manner in which you have handled the change appears to make the best of a negative situation.
The former Tuesday edition had dwindled to only a few pages and you chose to include the content of some of it in the current Wednesday edition. The Saturday “Weekend” edition incorporates many aspects of the former Sunday edition, so it is more like the loss of the Saturday edition than anything. In my opinion, your handling of this situation was outstanding journalistic work.
Many newspapers across our country have closed up shop, so your efforts to keep The Daily Independent afloat is appreciated. There are still many of us in the area who look forward to reading the paper regularly. Thank you for continuing to be there for your loyal reader base.
Dan Long
Hitchins
Need police now
more than ever
As a retired Law Enforcement Officer (LEO), I have been intently watching the media coverage of the nationwide riots against police brutality. The media has reported that the rioting, arson, looting and murders are considered peaceful protests. CNN reports that throwing metal barriers into the police or throwing Molotov cocktails into NYPD vehicles is considered “mostly” peaceful protests. They haven’t determined yet whether blaming those incidents on ANTIFA is good or bad for the cause so I guess reporting them as “mostly” peaceful protests is their compromise.
The 24-hour cable news networks have labeled and condemned the police as the aggressors in these “mostly” peaceful protests. The mayors, under pressure from CNN, Nike, ESPN, NFL, BLM and, of course, AOC, have pulled the police from the streets and mob rule has ensued. When an armed homeowner protects his home from the mob, the video is put on a 24-hour loop and he is vilified by the press. This homeowner must have committed some sort of crime?
Winston Churchill once said, “We sleep safely in our beds because rough men stand ready in the night to visit violence on those who would harm us.” Those rough men, both LEOs and military personnel, protect those who can’t protect themselves.
I would remind those who intend to, and will probably be successful in, eliminating the police, there are two types of people in this world — those that run away from danger and those that are trained to run toward it. Our liberal “woke” politicians propose to replace the latter with the former. May God help us all.
Jeff Kearns
Ashland