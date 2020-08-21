Lies, lies, lies. As the lies created by the Democrats and the news media about collusion with Russia by the President, so go the lies created by them about what is happening with the Post Office.
Due to technology, the P.O. has seen its heyday and will soon pass into the history books. Most all correspondence is by text or email. We’ve been headed down this road since the first computer was conceived and built. The Democrats and news media, however, want to blame the President.
I worked for a contractor picking up bulk mail at various businesses, places of education and hospitals for the last 10 years. During that time period, the decrease in mail was 40-50% due to technology. The virus took out another 20-25% due to closed or slowed operations.
The President is trying to save the taxpayers dollars, which will be spent trying to save a dinosaur. Let me add a caveat here. The P.O. will have to make big adjustments because there most likely will always be some letter mail, but not enough to keep the P.O. as is. I would also add, being a businessman, he is looking ahead to what is going to be a disaster if not dealt with now. Who should be joining the President in this endeavor? The so-called leaders in Congress.
If nothing else, use a little common sense and face the facts when the Democrats and other pundits, along with news media, try to feed us lies, lies, lies.
Lewis Cross
Raceland
Grant from
Lead for Change
As the KYSCA Voice Director, I am writing to let you know that the Kentucky Student Council Association has received a fabulous grant from Lead for Change! This grant was awarded to us for demonstrating excellent student leadership in the amount of $2,000.
Lead for Change wrote about the grant on social media saying, “Taking the lead when they discovered Kentucky was the only state without a State Student Council Association, students worked to create a Kentucky State Student Council Association, affiliated with national SCA. ‘These students kept setting new goals, and dreaming bigger dreams throughout the entire school year,’ said Leadership teacher Paige Sloas. ‘They took initiative and did it all on their own.’ #Lead4Change.”
Students from Fleming County High School founded the Kentucky Student Council Association on Oct.25, 2019. We are a student-led group that works to encourage service, engagement, recognition, voice, enrichment and support in Kentucky schools.
Audrey Gilbert
Frankfort