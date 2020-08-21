Larry R. Adams, 74, of Greenup County, Ky., widower of Sandra K. Adams, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born April 25, 1946, in Ashland, Ky., to the late Charles and Verna Adams. He is survived by a son, Seth (Leslie) Adams; daughter, Lori Adams (Adam) Farr; sister, Judy Whitehea…