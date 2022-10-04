Boyd County has a hidden gem right in plain sight. A fantastic library system with three locations and homebound services enables all age groups to be transported to another place while staying at home in Boyd County.
For nearly four years, my son and I have been moseying on down to the basement of the main library in downtown Ashland to find eight to 10 books a week to read for enjoyment. We are greeted weekly by the friendly staff at the main desk and then by Julie, our favorite librarian who works most weekends in the children’s department.
With three unique locations and a bookmobile, the Boyd County Library system has something for all ages. Why would you not want to visit and peruse the wide selection of thousands of books, magazines, videos, games, etc.? It is a place for adventure where you can read about incredible places you might one day visit and find yourself learning while having fun.
Did you know that there are over 16,000 libraries in the United States compared to just over 14,000 McDonald’s? And while some may love McDonald’s, as my son does, I love our library system, where history comes alive with each selection.
This school year, in partnership with the Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club, the library is hosting Race to 100, which challenges children of all ages to read 100 hours throughout the school year. I am grateful for the visionary leadership of Ben Nunley, Public Services Manager, in helping design along with the Kiwanis Club, a program that encourages reading and celebrates reading success.
I cannot say enough about our incredible library system. The Boyd County Library system is where you can go and learn regardless of degree or economic status and support education programs like Race to 100 for free. What a bargain!
Get a library card today and unlock the magic of reading! Support your Boyd County Library system by checking out a book, downloading an audiobook or attending one of the many activities the system offers, from yoga to movies in the park.
Dr. Desmond Barrett
Ashland