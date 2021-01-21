I am grateful to Glenda Wellman-Conn for her letter to The Daily Independent when she reminds us of the millions of lives being lost to abortion each year. One of these children might have been president, or a brilliant doctor who discovered a cure for cancer, or a wonderful mom or dad. We will never know, because their lives were cut short.
Due to safety and health concerns, the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., will be, for the most part, a virtual experience. If you would like to join in on this virtual march on Jan. 29, sign up for coverage at https://marchforlife.org/2021-virtual-events/.
Oh, and I am very grateful to The Daily Independent for allowing people to write letters to the editor!
Peggy Duggan
Ashland
Country over party
I was dismayed by a hate-fueled letter The Daily Independent published Jan. 18 written by Republican Glenda Wellman-Conn. Conn barely mentioned the Jan. 6 insurrection but chose to fire her guns toward Vice President Kamala Harris, who, she alleged, had bailed out violent protestors in Minneapolis who had been arrested in the rioting after the public murder of George Floyd. Mrs. Harris did bail out non-violent protestors but not any of the rioters and looters.
Conn mentioned that the U.S. Capitol “event,” which resulted in five deaths, was disturbing. Then Conn turned her letter to make an unrelated and unsubstantiated argument that Democrats are bent on taking away our freedom of speech. Not stopping there, she ranted on to suggest, “The liberals (Democrats) have been trying to suppress conservative speech for some time and now they have the power to do so because they control both houses of Congress and the presidency.”
Again, unrelated to the insurrection against our Capital and presented without a shred of proof! What happened was, major social media outlets Facebook and Twitter took Donald Trump's megaphone away because of his lies about the election, and his incitement of the insurrection, and the attack in our nation’s capital. That attack is the most dangerous crime ever committed by a U.S. president, and the reason the House has impeached him.
Conn blamed the Democratic Party for tearing unborn babies from their mothers' wombs and ending with God watching us. I will agree that God is watching us. He's watching the hate and division in our country. I hear these “Right to Life” people go on and on about the unborn. Never do they pay attention to the babies or children who are here now. Raising these children costs money. It seems those costs are just too much of a price for the “Right to Life” advocates to pay. We have at least 40-plus high-school-age children living here in Ashland who are homeless, in a population of only about 20,000. These were last year's figures.
My greatest hope is that our country can find a way to unite. We all need to work together and put this great country ahead of any political party.
Jolene Thompson
Ashland