I completely agree with Kathy Chamis regarding the extensive and respectful coverage in TDI of the untimely death of USMC Cpl. Jacob Moore.
We are all indebted to the men and women who volunteer to serve this wonderful country, especially to these like Cpl. Moore who give their lives in the service of our country.
They are a special and unique group of people. They secure the freedoms that we enjoy, too often with their lives.
May God comfort the Moore family as they mourn the passing of one so precious. And may we never forget our hero, Cpl. Moore.
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland