Kentucky HB 470 “Do No Harm” seeks to prevent bodily mutilation & hormone experimentation — barbaric procedures that do tremendous and irreversible harm. This bill prohibits “gender transition” procedures, including sex-change surgeries, puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones on vulnerable children.
Medical experts have testified the harms of these procedures are irreversible and no physically healthy child should ever be subjected to them. Children with gender dysphoria should have medical treatment but not a harmful kind. The definition of gender dysphoria is gender disorder (confusion).
“God is not the author of confusion." (1 Corinthians 14:33). This is a battle of the mind. There are many scriptures that speak of this battle, (i.e. 2 Corinthians 10:3-5). We must ensure that children are lovingly affirmed in the truth of how God created them. The truth is a male can’t be female and a female can’t be male no matter how many surgeries or drugs you take.
Every cell in our DNA gives witness to whether we are male or female. Lying to children is not the answer. Knowing the truth is what sets us free to be who God created us to be — John 8:32. The Kentucky General Assembly has a moral obligation to act to protect Kentucky’s vulnerable children.
Kentucky SB 115 seeks to protect children from hypersexualized performances (ex: drag shows). Richard Nelson, CPC Executive Director, said, “There is a real need to restrict sexually oriented activities and to protect children from an activity that appeals to prurient interests. The intention of the bill is to preserve the health, safety and welfare of the community and to ameliorate the negative secondary effects associated with such sexual performances. Please pray for Kentucky legislators!
Sonya O’Brien
Ashland
Enjoyed ‘Brain Busters’
I, too, enjoyed the puzzles and games in last weekend’s edition.
Robin Kendall
Ashland