Let me preface this letter saying that I am very much a liberal-leaning person. Now to get to the point ... Everyone knows that Kyle Rittenhouse killed two men and wounded a third during a protest against police murdering a Black man. When I first heard the news I must admit that I was somewhat infuriated. But upon further examination of the facts (the few facts that I know) it seems as though Kyle was truly defending himself against the men he killed.
One tried to take his gun, another hit him with a skateboard, and the one he wounded drew a gun on him. Having been in that sort of situation myself, I feel his actions were justified. Did Kyle bring the weapon with him with the intention of killing someone? I do not know. I imagine youthful bravado and inexperience were probably why he carried the gun which killed two and wounded another.
In my mind, his mother is to blame for the entire incident. What parent in their right mind would let their child go to a place where violence may occur carrying an assault weapon. That action was foolhardy indeed, leading to death of two and maiming of one. Unfortunately I am afraid this verdict will lead to more violence, on both sides. I sincerely hope I am wrong.
This is a free country and each of us is entitled to his or her own opinions. We should each respect that and one another also. Peaceful discussion of our differences is paramount but violence never solves anything.
Dewey Greear
Ashland