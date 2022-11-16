22q11.2 Deletion syndrome (22q) is one of the most common genetic disorders in children. It is second in prevalence only to Down syndrome.
Many parents and health care professionals in Kentucky, however, are not familiar with the diagnosis or its extreme variability of 180-plus possible symptoms because only those children born with heart defects or other serious health issues are routinely screened at birth for genetic disorders.
Because symptoms may not be prevalent at birth, and because they may affect every system in the body, early detection is critical and can lead to earlier interventions and better outcomes for affected individuals and their families.
Special clinics offer parents the comprehensive multidisciplinary medical support their child needs, but because there are none in Kentucky, parents have to travel to Durham, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Cincinnati, or Atlanta.
November is 22q Awareness Month worldwide. Please take a few moments to go online and learn more about 22q, then share what you’ve learned with others, especially parents and health care professionals. Perhaps someday, with your help, 22q will be as well-known as Down syndrome. Consider it a worthwhile investment of time for the health and welfare of Kentucky’s children.
Karen Ann Heilers
Louisville