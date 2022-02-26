When a gas heating customer received her statement for February, she “gasped.” I did too. We were warned that our heating bill would increase, but my heating bill almost doubled from this time last year.
I never thought it would increase that much — it’s the most I have ever paid for a month’s heating, even though I kept the thermostat very low. The Lord has blessed us with natural gas in our country but producing it would interfere with President Biden’s “climate change” agenda. How foolish to think that some believe they can control the weather! The Bible says that God does laugh (Psalm 2:4); He certainly must be laughing at them. Ryrie in his study Bible describes it as “laughably pathetic.”
My grocery tab is also much higher and I’ve had to be careful what I purchase. I wonder how parents manage to feed their children with food prices so high, not to mention all the other family expenses. I feel for these who have to drive to work every day. The cost to fill up their vehicles has to be devouring much of their paycheck. Senior citizens who live on small social security checks suffer immensely with these inflationary costs. And now with the situation in Ukraine, inflation will only get worse.
As a child of God, I believe His Word when He promises to meet my needs. If I wasn’t sure of that, I would certainly despair. I have the peace and confidence that God is still on His throne, and inflation has not taken Him by surprise. And although I don’t have a clue what it is, I know He has a plan.
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland