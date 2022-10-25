As Oct. 2-8 was National Newspaper Week, The Daily Independent had some very interesting articles, copies of voting ballots, plus a few good sayings from some of candidates.
The first issue I would like to address concerns the State Senator race. One of our two Senators came to Greenup County to ask the people for their votes.
In his own words he stated if he is re-elected, he would have the power to subpoena records and he promised he will subpoena every last word from Dr. Fauci. (Dr. Fauci has now retired and has no place in power or government.)
Our Senator tells us he is not working for the people of Kentucky. Sen. Rand Paul tells us he will spend his time working on something in the past instead of working for the future and we Kentuckians. He voiced concern there was a cover-up of the actual source of the pandemic and that proof of the official statement were questionable.
We all should know by now that the beginning of the pandemic no one really knew what was happening. So instead of working for the people of state and county, we the taxpayers will be paying his salary while he does this search. He does not tell us what he intends to do with all records once he has them. His talk made him sound like he was just lazy to me — which is not unusual with our Congress.
We also learned from TDI that one of the people running for county commissioner thinks that a woman has no place in running for anything. His words seem to imply that as a woman she should stay home — barefoot, pregnant and taking care of her children.
The commissioners have their meeting in the daytime and she would have to leave her job to attend meetings. Doesn’t this man have a job he would have to leave to attend commission meeting?
TDI always publishes how our House members and Senators vote. One recent week, the house voted on 12 bills and our Rep. Thomas Massie sit there with arms and legs crossed and yells NAY on all 12 bills. We can count on him to always vote nay unless it is a bill that has to do with cattle and farms. There are so many bills he could have voted for to help we Kentuckians.
In any political race, the person who is best qualified for the job should be a help to us Kentuckians. Just vote. Please think and read all you can, but vote.
Thanks to our newspapers for telling us things that one needs to know. Keep printing. Keep reading. Go vote.
Margaret Cook
Ashland