The Republican Party, which has preached “small government” and wove “Don’t Tread on Me” flags, is starting to sound more hypocritical by the day. The recent leaked Supreme Court draft set to overturn Roe v. Wade is resulting in widespread celebration by Republicans and evangelicals alike.
I argue that anyone waving “Don’t Tread on Me” flags and preaching “small government” should be disgusted by the government regulating a person’s private life. After all, it was enshrined into the Constitution in Griswold v. Connecticut that we have a right to privacy.
The Constitution is a living document, from Supreme Court interpretations to the amendments. The Constitution never was perfect, and it’s why we changed it time after time again — for women to vote, to free the slaves and dozens of other times.
Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence, put the Constitution’s “living and changing” behavior as such:
“I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions, but laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths disclosed, and manners and opinions change with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also, and keep pace with the times.”
And for evangelicals, who ultimately believe that our “nation is falling apart and straying from God,” I quote Mark 12:17: “Then Jesus said to them ‘Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and to God the things that are God’s.’”
Leave God and the government separate. We aren’t Iran, Saudi Arabia or Afghanistan. Besides, why should you concern yourself with the “sins” of others? John 8:7 states “Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.”
Ethan Goodrich
Ashland