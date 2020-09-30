On Saturday evening, Kenny and I learned one of our members of the Citizens of Boyd County Environmental Coalition (CBCEC), our friend, Ms. Judy Conner Nichols had passed away this past week.
Kenny and I met Judy one evening as local residents gathered to discuss the adverse effects of a landfill operating out of control. As the crowd was dispersing, I discovered she was a member of the Boyd County Board of Education, and I knew we needed her greatly. Therefore, she became our sixth board member.
It takes a special kind of person to be a leader for all people, and Judy was just exactly that. As a past teacher and current board member, she addressed the Boyd County School Board with regard to the health and welfare of her students, teachers and staff of the Boyd County School System and how the odors from the landfill affected all of them daily.
She attended numerous Boyd County Fiscal Court meetings, and no matter which one of us addressed the court, she stood with all of us 110%. She addressed false narratives openly whenever any of us were in need, and she did so quite eloquently.
We were a small board, but we were united in everything we did. When decisions were made, we stuck together like glue. We were family and this loss is so very heartbreaking.
Boyd County has lost a great leader, one who faced adversity and stood tall for what was right for all people. Her leadership skills will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Judy, and know that all of us will miss you greatly. Until we meet again, our sweet friend.
Candy and Kenny Messer
Boyd County
Upset with local
office supply store
This letter is about an experience I just had (on Saturday, Sept. 26) with the Office Max near the Ashland Town Center Mall.
I bought a Brother 450 toner cartridge this afternoon for $79.49 — paid for it with a credit card. I also bought two reams of paper with cash and it was the third toner cartridge I had bought there this week.
When I got home and opened the box, there were two plastic cartridges inside, neither with the usual protective packaging. When I tried them on my copier, both registered “replace toner.”
So I put them back in the box and drove back down there and asked to see the manager (a dour, heavy-set graying man with glasses). All I wanted was an even exchange and some compensation for my trouble.
He agreed to give me a 10% discount and returned my money to the credit card account. When he tried to run it back through in the amount of $71-something, it wouldn’t take.
When I asked to leave for an even exchange for the same product in kind, he wouldn’t let me; couldn’t override what he had done. This has delayed me in a huge project I was to have completed by Monday.
Needless to say, I became quite irate; likening it to “bull defecation” is a more polite way of putting it. I’ll admit that I hurled several choice epithets; my apologies to any women and children within earshot. Maybe I was wrong in reacting this way, but he deserves an “F” in his handling of the matter.
The sad part is that I have made thousands of dollars in purchases (including buying the fax/printer/copier) at this location over the years, as it is more convenient to me than running up to the Huntington Mall. As of this morning (Monday), the money still has not not been restored to my account. Needless to say, I’ll never shop at his store again!
Tim Hensley
Kenova, W.Va.