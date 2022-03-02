The Ashland Living magazine (inserted on Feb. 25) was a real treat for many of us subscribers! The photography was beautiful and colorful. Many of us did not know about these new restaurants, not to mention the tempting recipes. It’s great to be well- informed so that when we have visiting guests, we will have a good array of choices from which we can select. Keep up the good work!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland
God watching
Ukraine situation
How so sad about the situation in Ukraine. God is watching what other nations do or do not do when it comes to fighting for freedom, no matter the place or cost. As President John F. Kennedy said, “The U.S, will go as far as necessary to ensure liberty for all nations. ... There are risks and costs to action. But they are far less than the long risks of comfortable inaction.”
The people of Ukraine, with limited resources, are fighting oppression for their right to freedom, and more need to come to their aid. The Free World is at stake here. If you do not stand for something, then you stand for nothing. Freedom is not free, and it is worth fighting for no matter what nation we are talking about. The Ukrainians are God’s people, too. May God help them because it seems no one on Earth will. As Martin Luther King Jr. said, “It is always the right time to do the right thing.”
Galen Vallance
Ashland