Every life matters ... and so do the business owners and their store property. Rioting, looting and burning of buildings bring back memories of the 1960s, when it was taking place almost daily, driven by a few leaders whose names I won’t mention. I did not agree with it then, and I certainly do not agree with it now.
The way I view both situations is that some of the protesters wanted something for free (store merchandise). That was probably the only reason they were marching in protest, and yes, white and black were involved.
I think the minority improved its cause from those happenings back when. Now, to the present-day situations with deaths of the most recent victims of police treatment — I will not be mentioning names of the victims of the police — who lost their lives are Black in color and there were several over the past few years.
With that said, on the other side of the coin are the white people who were also killed by police, but do we hear about that on TV or in the newspaper? In most, and maybe all, cases, the public does not know what was said by the accused offender to the police, or if the offender obeyed the police orders. If a police officer gives order to the offender, he or she should obey that order. There are those who may be high on drugs or intoxicated by alcohol, who may give the officers a difficult time during the time of questioning or arrests.
On the most recent cases that flooded the news media, the victim was horribly mistreated by a police officer with a knee on the throat for so long that the person died. That certainly should never have happened.
Radicalism is doing nothing but fueling the fire of division in this country. I think even the so-called peaceful protests are wrong. You know, when God created the heavens and the earth, and mankind, He created everyone, and everyone equal. We are all God’s children; He gives everyone a soul, a soul that can be saved, and going to heaven, or a soul that can be lost, and going to hell. He gave everyone a choice; either the light or the dark. All knees will bow in front of our Lord at the great throne judgment. I have never before written a letter to this newspaper — this will be my first and last.
The reason I wrote this letter is in response to The Daily Independent’s “In Our View” on June 10, “Don’t say ‘All Lives Matter.’” I found this article to be very disturbing. I want to let The Daily Independent know that the day you publish this letter, I will be calling you to cancel my subscription.
Allan Ewing
Grayson
Cut Lemon
some slack
Regarding your “In Our View” editorial “Sour note for Lemon,” Mark 9:1 (KJV) quotes Jesus Christ that his return would be in the first century (Editor’s note: There may be multiple interpretations of said verse). Matthew 24:34, 1 Corinthians 7:29, James 5:8 and 1 Peter 4:7 refer to his imminent return centuries ago. If he has not return, that should be considered a big blooper. Perhaps CNN’s Don Lemon deserves a little slack.
Richard Stephens
Grayson