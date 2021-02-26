Everyone involved on the bad weather clean-up in Boyd County did a FINE JOB.
Jason Boyd
Ashland
Biden’s plan ambitious, achievable
More than 500,000 of our loved ones, friends and neighbors have been lost to COVID-19 in less than a year. We’ve not seen that many Americans fall, in all of our wars, combined.
Vaccines buy us help and hope. President Biden’s American Rescue Plan makes it so we build back better once this pandemic is over.
This legislation is an aggressive plan that reinvests in America, creating millions of good-paying jobs. It allows us to reopen schools safely. It emphasizes testing and tracing, with advanced logistics to ensure we don’t run short of vaccines.
Most directly, it puts money in families’ pockets: $1,400-per-person checks provide direct help with housing and food. The plan expands access to safe and reliable child care and health care, extends unemployment insurance and raises the minimum wage for the first time in 12 years.
I remember I made $1.85 per hour in 1970, gasoline was $0.19 per gallon and you could buy four loaves of bread for $1. In 50 years, the minimum wage has increased to $7.25 per hour. That is an increase of $1.05 per decade.
President Biden’s plan is ambitious, but achievable. It is essential. The time to act is now. I encourage our congressional representatives to support this plan immediately.
Richard Moore
Ashland