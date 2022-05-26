Mass shootings at police stations: ZERO.
Mass shooters target a range of venues — churches, synagogues, grocery stores, movie theaters, schools, bars or night clubs — that have minimal security and are what is called soft targets.
I could not live with myself if, when someone is in imminent danger, I was unable to stop a person committing the aggressive act. There are two types of personalities when it comes to danger: those that go to the threat and those who cower and then complain.
A firearm is a tool. Everyone should be trained in the care and handling of firearms. If you fear a firearm it’s because you haven’t been trained in the use, don’t judge those who do. You wouldn’t throw the keys to a car to someone who has never been trained in how to drive and control a car, give your child a chainsaw and tell him to have fun without training, and the same goes for a firearm.
Laws … bad guys don’t care about your stinking laws! They don’t buy firearms with background checks; they buy or steal them on the street.
We don’t need more gun laws; just enforce the laws we already have. Bad guys will have guns, and armed citizens are the only ones to stop a bad guy with a gun.
Law enforcement officers are, by law, reactive to an incident. In our nation, you can’t arrest someone for what you think they might do. If you are unable to stop the threat to yourself or family, be prepared to wait for a good guy with a gun to come and help you.
Ron Wedekind
Greenup