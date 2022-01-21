For nearly 50 years, your friends and neighbors have helped kids in the Ashland community — as members of the Ashland Kiwanis Breakfast Club. You might have enjoyed a stack of pancakes, a spaghetti dinner or attended a community event to help our club invest in local children.
Why do we do it? Because kids need Kiwanis. And the more members we have, the more kids we can help.
In our 47th year, our club has set itself a goal of five new members. Because kids need Kiwanis in many ways, we need more Kiwanians to help. Some need mentors. Some need books, academic help or simple access to the fun other children take for granted. Some children don’t even have dinner at home after school — or coats or shoes to wear. The list goes on.
In our community, 22% of kids live at or below the poverty line, and that’s where Kiwanis comes in. Our club has reached many kids in need with the Bug Program (encourages bringing up grades), Build-A-Bed (beds for children), and First Books (books to develop a home library). Last year alone, we served hundreds of children through these and other projects, and we raised thousands of dollars for causes that help them.
Imagine what we could achieve with even more hearts and hands. Imagine the fellowship you could enjoy by helping us make it happen. Our members enjoy banding together — and seeing the smiles of kids we’ve helped. In fact, studies show that volunteering gives people a greater sense of purpose: Life is enriched by opportunities for personal growth and acts of empathy, according to Encore.org, a nonprofit that helps individuals find and develop second careers as volunteers.
As a Kiwanis volunteer, you’ll have the power to solve problems, strengthen communities and improve the lives of others — while connecting to others who are doing the same. Ultimately, you’ll be helping kids grow up happy, healthy, safe and loved.
The Kiwanis Ashland Breakfast Club is a chance to change children’s lives — and maybe even your own. Come find out more at our next meeting: Tuesdays at 8 a.m. at the Ashland Area YMCA. Together we can impact a child’s life for the better.
Dr. Desmond Barrett
President, Ashland Kiwanis Breakfast Club