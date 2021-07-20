As the sun peaks over the expansive tree line that seemingly holds the mountain range in place, the world underneath it dances with shimmering light reflected off the morning dew, which coated all it has touched. As the birds begin to sing and the squirrels forage for their morning breakfast, light begins to take hold of the darkness. What once was hidden by the darkened edifice of the night is becoming clear.
The shadows hid the reality of people that have been left behind due to the ills of life. While some have battled the darkness of addiction, others have fought generational poverty and seem to be losing the war. In the light, some in the community criticize the reality of those who live in the shadows. There is a struggle with aligning the truth of a community that fits both worlds into one. Yet, the fact cannot be glossed over in the hope of ignoring society’s ills but must be addressed at its point of closes origin (food, clothing, health care and shelter).
Since 1983, the Ashland Community Kitchen has shined a light into the shadows. We are searching for those who live unaccounted for by society. While the streets and overgrowth of the riverbank have become their haven of rest, ACK provides one of the four fundamental pillars of humanity, food, unafraid of the reality that she might find. Your generous donation to our agency helps us help others by providing three meals daily or a food box for a family in need. For nearly 40 years, we have lived our mission, “Where No One Goes Hungry,” and it is all because of you.
Thank you for helping us shine the light on hunger in our community; together, we make a difference.
Serve well!
Dr. Desmond Barrett, Ed.D.
Executive Director
Ashland Community Kitchen