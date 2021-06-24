On a recent trip to the grocery store, after finishing shopping and getting my items checked out, I was about to present my check to the cashier when I heard this gentleman behind me say, “I’ll take care of that.”
At first, I didn’t understand what he was saying. I thought perhaps the cashier had rung up some items that were his. I looked at him and he repeated himself; he was telling me he would pay for my groceries. I was stunned! I looked at the cashier; she appeared to be stunned as well.
I had several bags of groceries, not just a bag or two. I told him I had too much. He said something to the effect of "That’s OK; I'll take care of it. Go on."
I thanked him, began to choke up, and left the store with my groceries. I actually felt numb. So surreal. I finally made it to my car, but I had to know this very kind man’s name. So I waited and walked over to his vehicle as he was loading his groceries. I thanked him again and asked if he would mind telling me his name. He did not mind — Bruce Roach is his name.
During our brief conversation, I learned that he is a businessman from Ironton. He said he just wanted me to have a "blessed day." That, he truly accomplished.
There is so much evil in the world, I sometimes forget that God is still in control and He continues to use people for good. I don't believe there are coincidences in my life; God planned my appointment with Mr. Roach.
My Heavenly Father always is faithful to meet my needs, material or otherwise, far beyond anything I could imagine. What Mr. Roach did for me was truly the kindest thing a stranger has ever done for me. I thank God for him every day, because I am blessed every day at just the thought of that incident. I pray God’s blessings on him and his precious family.
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland