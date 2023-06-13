In the Monday June 12 edition of The Daily Independent, we read an article on the Blue Collar mystery gang. It was facetious to me that a place as sacred as a cemetery could be turned into a mystery and can even be reached by Facebook or email.
The Bible says "do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God."
If you're into all things "spiritual," you've very likely heard of the Ouija Board. The Ouija Board rose to fame and popularity during WWI and has since gained fans from drunk students to psychic mediums and everyone in between. Apparently this ordinary looking piece of wood is able to summon both spirits and demons. And we know that dicing with the unknown is always risky if not dangerous.
Listening and indulging in the lives of those who have gone before us can lead to a life of destruction at the hands of the devil himself. Our Lord did not come here to allow us to be prey to the evil one. He came to give us life and heal us.
In the Orthodox tradition, regularly attending graves encourages a person to remember their loved one and admire their good qualities. We also protect the graves of our loved one from disarray as they are vineyards where God's angels gather. I visit and clean my husband's gravemarker and those around him at least once a month. It is a privilege to know that I am doing what not only my husband requested but in keeping with the Orthodox tradition. In our faith, graves serve as a "spiritual meadow."
In my view, Christ came to lift us up from destruction and darkness and while the Lord may allow the Blue Collar mystery gang to continue what they are doing in front on many thrill seekers, believers and non-believers, Christ gives the world an extremely important message regarding cemeteries: Do not disturb the peace and tranquility of those who have reposed from earthly cares but show respect bringing glory to God in all things.
Kathy Chamis
Ashland