If anyone in Boyd County cares anything about Armco Park, now would be the time to contact the county judge, the three commissioners and AEP to get the tree cutting stopped.
I would guess in the past year and half, Asplundh, division of forestry and the park workers have cut 100 trees in this park.
Someone needs to take note that, not only are they destroying the shade trees, but they’re also eliminating the food supply for all the animals.
In my opinion, in the not-too-distant future, we can take a lunch, have a picnic or family reunion, and sit in the hot sun and absolutely melt.
Ray Allen
Ashland