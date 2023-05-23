There are many reasons why Gov. Andy Beshear deserves another term in office. His strong stewardship of the state’s economy and ability to work across the aisle on economic development is just a sampling.
During Beshear’s term, Kentucky secured more than 850 private-sector new location and expansion projects creating approximately 46,000 full-time jobs.
Beshear attracted the single largest economic development project in the commonwealth's history, a transformative $5.8 billion Ford investment to build two electric vehicle battery plants in Glendale. The venture will bring 5,000 good jobs to Kentucky. Clearly, Beshear understands and implements successful strategies to attract and retain jobs in Kentucky.
Beshear expressed the following at his well-attended campaign kickoff event in Ashland: “I have never been more excited. I have never been more optimistic about what the future is going to bring.”
He has every right to be optimistic about the future of Kentucky. Kentucky set a new historic low unemployment rate of 3.7% in April 2023. In addition, Kentucky has the largest Rainy Day fund ever and the first Fitch Ratings credit upgrade for Kentucky.
Beshear has also invested millions of dollars in work force development to help individuals and families while preparing a work force to attract top companies to Kentucky. This fiscal year alone, nearly 35,000 Kentuckians were provided assistance.
Locally, Beshear — along with Rocky Adkins, Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, Mayor Matt Perkins and others — worked hard to ensure Kentucky’s $55 million lone quarter horse track was secured, promising to bring an abundance of tourism dollars, needed jobs and new businesses to our area. Beshear also saw to it that $15 million was recovered from the failed Braidy deal.
Under Gov. Beshear’s leadership, the sun has shined on Kentucky. Beshear deserves another term to keep the positive progress in Kentucky going.
Suzanne Griffith
Westwood