For the first time, in June of 2021, Ashland observed Juneteenth. Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who were enslaved in the USA.
Although, historically, Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19, Ashland for Change and the NAACP planned a celebration that took place on June 20. Overall, the event was successful with hundreds in attendance.
We were pleased with local media coverage of our event, yet dismayed by an article posted about a month later. The opening line of “Grand jury at work” reads, “While the biggest news coming out of the Boyd County grand jury was declining to issue charges in connection with the Juneteenth Blazer’s shooting, plenty of other people saw their charges stick.”
Yes, Blazer’s was one of our most popular Juneteenth vendors, but attempting to correlate the holiday with a local tragedy that happened to involve a Black man shows implicit bias. Would the connection be made if it were a white family? The Racial Equity Tools Glossary defines microaggression as the everyday verbal, nonverbal and environmental slights, snubs or insults, whether intentional or unintentional, which communicate hostile, derogatory or negative messages to target persons based solely upon their marginalized group membership.
Black Americans have been stereotyped as violent throughout history. Sometimes it seems as if no matter how much we triumph, we still have to battle the stigma of violence. While we won’t speculate on the Blazer’s incident, we will absolutely continue to fight AGAINST stigmas and educate the community so that one day, all Ashlanders will know that the freedom of Black Americans shouldn’t be tied to an unrelated shooting.
I’d like to apologize to the organizers and volunteers whose work was reduced to a negative opening sentence to a newspaper story. We also extend our condolences to the family.
Audra Thomas
VP, Ashland for Change