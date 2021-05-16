In the Friday, May 14, edition of The Daily Independent, we read Vicki Barouxis, owner and operator of Jolly Pirate will take a back seat while her son Nicholas steps forward to operate the doughnut shop.
When my late husband opened Jolly Pirate in 1981, he knew it would be a successful business, but did not realize how much he would miss his first love, the newspaper business. Consequently, he returned to the Portsmouth Daily Times newsroom as a journalist. The newspaper business was in his DNA.
What has transpired after 40 years because of hard work, dedication, leadership, generosity, community outreach and their faith in God is no surprise. Mrs. Barouxis now will also serve as an inspiration to young women who want to succeed in the business world as it is today. In a private conversation with Vicki's mother, now deceased, she told me that whatever job you hold in life, always do your best! Vicki certainly has lived up to that motto!
Congratulations for 40 years of success and best of luck to Nicholas! A cup of coffee and a doughnut always makes life a little sweeter, and that will never change. Celebrate!
The Chamis Family