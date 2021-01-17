What happened at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6 was criminal. Everyone who broke the law hopefully will be arrested and prosecuted for their actions. I doubt that any conservative will seek ways to help bail them out of jail the way Kamala Harris did last summer when rioters were burning buildings, assaulting policemen and looting businesses.
The aftermath of the Capitol event is quite disturbing. Our freedom of speech is being attacked by the people in power — Democrats and their media and corporate supporters. The CEOs of Twitter and Facebook blocked the President of the United States and other conservatives from their platform because they didn't like their speech.
Keep in mind, they did not block liberals or terrorist groups who have called for and committed atrocious crimes against policemen. They did not block the leaders of Communist China or Iran, the archrival of Israel. The liberals have been trying to suppress conservative speech for some time and now they have the power do do so, because they control both houses of Congress and the presidency.
Whatever the Democrat Party does under the leadership of Joe Biden will not be surprising. After all, this is the party that believes it is OK to tear a little unborn baby from his mother's womb, limb by limb.
January is the month we remember Roe v. Wade and mourn the abortion of more than 42 million little babies in 2020 around the world. In comparison, according to Johns Hopkins, 1.8 million individuals died of COVID. Our God is watching. "The eyes of the Lord are in every place, beholding the evil and the good" (Proverbs 15:3).
Glenda Wellman-Conn
Ashland
Calipari at fault for kneeling
This letter is in reference to our University of Kentucky basketball team and coaching staff refusing to stand and honor our national anthem and flag. That disrespect was really embarrassing, especially since some of the players are from Kentucky.
One point I want to make: Don't blame the kids. College athletes are usually between the ages of 18 and 22. They are just children. All teenagers make mistakes. Heck, I set the maximum level for mistakes when I was a teenager. None of these kids has ever done much except dribble a basketball. What do they know? The people to blame for that embarrassment are the coaches and staff at UK, not the kids.
You can tell that “Coach Cal” has never spent a day in the service of his country and is not from the great state of Kentucky. I think he even sent his kids out of state to go to high school. They must have been too good to go to school here.
If the University of Kentucky coaching staff can’t control the kids, then get rid of the coaching staff. Send Calipari and company back to Pittsburgh or whatever hole they crawled out of. Kentucky basketball will always be "big time" with or without Calipari.
Randall McGlone
Grayson